Left Menu

Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 26 -- 24 in Leh and two in Kargil.A total of 4,454 people, including over 2,000 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Saturday, they said.Three people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:03 IST
Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally increased to 28,310 on Sunday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease in the union territory, officials said.

All of the fresh cases were detected in the Leh district, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 26 -- 24 in Leh and two in Kargil.

A total of 4,454 people, including over 2,000 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Saturday, they said.

Three people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,056, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022