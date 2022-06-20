Delhi logs 1,060 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 10.09 pc

Delhi reported 1,060 new Covid cases in a day and six deaths, the highest in around four months, while the positivity rate rose to 10.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Monday.

This is the highest test positivity rate recorded in the capital since January 24 when 11.8 per cent of the people tested had turned out Covid positive.

Also, six deaths in a day due to the infection is the highest since February 13 when 12 people succumbed to the virus.

The fresh cases were detected out of 10,506 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has reached 19,23,149 while the death toll rose to 26,238, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Sunday, the city had logged 1,530 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.41 per cent and three deaths. The day before, it reported 1,534 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.71 per cent and three deaths. The city recorded 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate stood at 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4 when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.

Delhi recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday while the positivity rate was 6.69 per cent.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

Out of 9,506 hospital beds, 241 are occupied, down from 249 the previous day, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi dipped to 5,375 from 5,542 on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 4,095 patients are under home isolation on Monday, up from 3,781 the previous day, while there are 265 containment zones in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

