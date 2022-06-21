Prof Rela and Team Creates a New Milestone, Performed 500 Plus Paediatric Liver Transplantation in Chennai

Rela Institute & Medical Centre recognized as South Asia's Largest Paediatric Liver Transplantation Program Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Having performed over 500+ pediatric liver transplantations in Chennai, Prof Rela, and their team is recognized as South Asia's largest Paediatric liver transplant program.

To commemorate this milestone, eminent guests such as the Hon'ble Minister Thiru MA, Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, Thiru T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Tamil Nadu, and delegates from Oman participated in the "Celebration of Hope". The evening witnessed the launch of a coffee table book detailing the milestone pediatric liver transplantation stories and the complex surgical journey in the field of pediatric liver transplantation. The evening also witnessed performances by post-liver transplantation children showcasing their talents, skills, and abilities proving their life is now normal.

Other special guests present were Thiru J Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Co-operation, Food Consumer Protection, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, and Thiru. P. Senthil Kumar, IAS, Principal Health Secretary, Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

"Our government's and Chief Minister's vision of making healthcare affordable to every citizen of the state has led to performing in excess of 50 pediatric liver transplantations from the state under the CMCHIS scheme. Must thank Dr. Rela for taking this initiative and supporting the government's cause," said the Hon'ble Minister Thiru MA, Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu.

"Liver transplantation in children was unheard of and has seen many families suffer. And now to see how this is made available to the neediest too, I must thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their relentless support. Our government has always been at the forefront of healthcare services and I congratulate them for that. Now, not only our government but other countries are also realizing that liver transplantation is not a challenge anymore. We have come forward in our endeavor to make liver transplantation the new normal" said, Prof Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital.

"The dance programs that you have witnessed today is performed by these very children who underwent the Liver Transplant surgeries. As you can see, thousands of families are smiling as their children live a normal life, he further said.'' It was truly heart-warming to see almost 100 post transplantation children coming together with the family and enjoying to the fullest. Children who have received a new lease of life. The beaming smiles on their faces was a delightful moment for all.

About Rela Hospital Rela Hospital, an International Medical facility, is a quaternary care hospital dedicated to fostering and responding to the needs of a diverse patient population. The hospital provides high-quality healthcare with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities and experienced, caring medical professionals.

RIMC is designed to provide multi-specialty care with a special focus on multi-organ transplantation and critically ill patients. In addition to quaternary care in all specialties, the hospital is committed to providing day-to-day "primary and secondary care" to patients. RIMC is a multi-super specialty hospital in a sprawling landscape of 36 acres located in Chrompet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

• The facility, with 450 beds inclusive of 130 critical-care beds, 14 operating rooms, and sophisticated reference laboratories and radiology services, is conveniently located close to the road, rail, and air transport.

• RIMC is led and managed by world-renowned doctors who are committed to healthcare.

• RIMC offers a wide spectrum of clinical care, education, and research.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Thiru. Durai Murugan, Hon'ble Minister for Water Resources, Government of Tamil Nadu & Thiru MA, Subramanian, Hon'ble Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu with the children who had undergone Paediatric liver

