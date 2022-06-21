Left Menu

Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbs to 28k after 5 fresh cases

Meanwhile, 186 sample reports in Leh and 52 in Kargil tested negative for the virus, they said. A total of 3,878 people, including over 2,121 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Monday, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ladakh, pushing the overall infection tally of the region to 28,318 on Tuesday, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, four were detected in Leh district and one in Kargil district, they said. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials. The officials said that the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 27 in Ladakh, 26 in Leh and one in Kargil. A total of 238 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Meanwhile, 186 sample reports in Leh and 52 in Kargil tested negative for the virus, they said. Total five people, three in Leh and two in Kargil, were discharged after recovering from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,063, the officials said. A total of 3,878 people, including over 2,121 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Monday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

