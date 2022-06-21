Goa sees 135 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 792

Goa on Tuesday recorded 135 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 2,47,364, an official from the state health department said.

At least 104 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,42,739, while the toll remained steady at 3,833 as no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the coastal state currently has 792 active cases, he said.

As many as 696 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,70,469.

