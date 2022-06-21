AIIMS director name to be decided soon: Sources
The four-member search-cum-selection committee to give more names soon for the position of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director.
The four-member search-cum-selection committee to give more names soon for the position of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) which is headed by the Prime Minister has asked Union Health Ministry for more names for the post of director of the AIIMS, Sources told ANI.
According to the source, it doesn't mean the names which was given earlier will not be considered. Earlier, the search cum selection committee shortlisted three names of Doctors who were approved by the Institute body, which is the top decision-making body of the AIIMS and those names were sent to the ACC for approval.
But ACC has asked for a few more names that are going to be decided soon. The names of doctors that were recommended earlier are Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Dr Pramod Garg who is a Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS, Delhi.
According to the sources, the chances of further extension of Dr Randeep Guleria's tenure as an AIIMS director is extremely less that will end after an extension for three months on June 24. (ANI)
