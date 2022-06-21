Left Menu

Britain backs offering monkeypox vaccine to broader population

Although anyone can contract monkeypox, data from the ongoing outbreak suggests the majority of transmission is occurring within the sexual networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Initially, UKHSA had recommended only close contacts of cases, including healthcare workers be offered the vaccine, Imvanex.

