10 new coronavirus cases in Leh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:05 IST
Ladakh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the Union Territory's infection tally to 28,328, officials said on Wednesday.

This was the highest single-day rise in over a month, they said.

The officials said the number of active cases in Ladakh now stands at 32-- 31 in Leh and one in Kargil.

Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak, they said.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for a maximum of 168, while the remaining 60 were recorded in Kargil, they said.

The officials said all the 10 fresh cases were reported from Leh, where five patients were also discharged after undergoing successful treatment for the infection.

The overall recoveries now stand at 28,068, officials said.

