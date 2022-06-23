Left Menu

Puducherry logs 42 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:55 IST
Puducherry clocked 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total infection count to 1,66,167.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,516 samples.

He said the active cases were 168 (of whom two were in hospital and remaining 166 in home quarantine) and 16 patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,64,037.

Puducherry region accounted for 31 out of the 42 fresh cases while Karaikal reported four cases. Yanam and Mahe regions registered five and two new cases, respectively.

The official said there was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained 1,962.

The Department of Health has so far tested 22,79,294 samples and of them 19,23,855 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 2.77 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.72 per cent, respectively.

The Department of Health has so far administered 17,33,452 doses which comprised 9,70,462 first doses, 7,33,758 second jabs and 29,232 booster doses.

