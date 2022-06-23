Left Menu

Austria scraps compulsory COVID-19 vaccination, measure was suspended in March

The government said at the time that there was less strain on hospitals as symptoms from the new Omicron variant were often less severe, making compulsory vaccination disproportionate.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:24 IST
Austria scraps compulsory COVID-19 vaccination, measure was suspended in March
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria is dropping compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for adults saying it is unlikely that the measure, suspended since March, would raise one of western Europe's lowest vaccination rates, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said on Thursday.

"The vaccine mandate won't lead anyone to get vaccinated. Surveys have shown that 13% of people who live in Austria will not get vaccinated despite the vaccine mandate," Rauch of the Greens told a news conference. The rule - the only such sweeping mandate in the European Union - made vaccines compulsory for all adults with few exceptions.

There was no penalty for failing to comply when the measure was introduced in February but the government suspended the mandate in March, six days before fines were due to start being imposed. The government said at the time that there was less strain on hospitals as symptoms from the new Omicron variant were often less severe, making compulsory vaccination disproportionate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022