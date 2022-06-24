Left Menu

Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,200 globally - WHO

More than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as part of the current outbreak. The meeting of experts was convened by the WHO to decide whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency. A "public health emergency of international concern" is WHO's highest level of alert.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:06 IST
Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,200 globally - WHO

More than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as part of the current outbreak. There is need for intensified surveillance in the broader community, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, adding that cases in non-endemic countries were still predominantly among men who have sex with men.

"Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated," Tedros said at a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee. The meeting of experts was convened by the WHO to decide whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

A "public health emergency of international concern" is WHO's highest level of alert. Forty eight countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May. There had been almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year in Central Africa and 70 deaths, Tedros said.

The WHO head called on member states to share information on the virus as it would help the agency in its goal to support countries to contain transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022