U.S. CDC confirms evidence of local monkeypox transmission

Updated: 24-06-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 02:54 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday there was evidence of local transmission of monkeypox, as well as cases reported in people who have traveled abroad.

The cases are mainly occurring in men who engage in sexual relations with other men, but women are also getting infected, CDC staff member Dr. Agam Rao said at a panel meeting.

The lesions associated with the present monkeypox outbreak are also smaller than those typical of classic monkeypox, Rao said.

