Covid: 5 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded five fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,339 on Tuesday, officials said. Five more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 28,074, they said, adding that all new cases were recorded in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 35 -- 34 in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

