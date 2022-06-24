Left Menu

Colombia reports first cases of monkeypox

Colombia confirmed its first three cases of monkeypox in adults who had traveled from Europe and are now in quarantine, the country's health ministry said. Two of the cases were found in the capital Bogota, and the third was found in Colombia's second city, Medellin. Monkeypox is a disease that causes fever symptoms, a distinctive bumpy rash, and back and muscle pain, as well as other symptoms, the health ministry said late on Thursday.

