Covid: 9 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported nine fresh Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 28,348, officials said. All the new cases were detected in Leh district, they said.So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:04 IST
Ladakh reported nine fresh Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 28,348, officials said. All the new cases were detected in Leh district, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

Officials said the number of active cases stands at 41 – 40 in Leh and one in Kargil.

A total of 4,260 people, including 2,145 air passengers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Saturday, they said.

Three people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 28,079, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

