Assam logs 43 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 23:22 IST
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,24,551 on Saturday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district reported the highest number of 32 cases, followed by five each in Kamrup (Rural) and Hojai and one in Nagaon.

The number of active cases has risen to 240 from 217 on the previous while five patients were discharged during the day.

A total of 7,16,323 patients have been cured of the disease so far, with the recovery rate being at 98.86 per cent.

The state has tested 776 samples for COVID-19 during the day, with the positivity rate declining marginally to 5.54 per cent from 5.65 per cent on the previous day.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 212 new cases being reported since June 19.

A total of 2,83,87,799 samples have been tested, and 4.65 crore doses of vaccines have been administered so far.

