Ladakh reports 9 fresh covid cases

Ladakh has recorded nine new cases of coronavirus on Monday, thereby increasing the COVID-19 tally to 28,362, while no fatality was reported, officials said.All positive cases were received in Leh.So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,085, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The number of active covid cases has gone up to 49 -- 48 in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

Three people were discharged from hospitals in Ladakh after recovering from the disease. All patients were discharged from hospital in Leh, they said. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,085, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

