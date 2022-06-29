Left Menu

Covid: 13 new cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded 13 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,389 on Wednesday, officials said.

All the fresh cases were detected in the Leh district, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 67 -- 66 in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

A total of 408 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, officials said, adding that 349 sample reports in Leh and 46 in Kargil tested negative, they said.

Five people in Leh were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 28,094, officials said.

As many as 1,779 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, 858, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse and 280 people were screened at the Upshi check-post, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

