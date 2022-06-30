Left Menu

Telangana posts 468 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Thursday recorded 468 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total case count to 8,00,944. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:40 IST
Telangana posts 468 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Thursday recorded 468 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total case count to 8,00,944. Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 253, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy 47 and Medchal Malkajgiri 39.

A health department bulletin said 246 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,92,190.

The recovery rate slipped to 98.91 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 25,521 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,643, it said. PTI SJR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022