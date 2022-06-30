Telangana posts 468 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Thursday recorded 468 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total case count to 8,00,944. Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 253, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy 47 and Medchal Malkajgiri 39.

A health department bulletin said 246 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,92,190.

The recovery rate slipped to 98.91 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 25,521 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,643, it said. PTI SJR ROH ROH

