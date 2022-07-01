Left Menu

Maha records 3,249 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 24,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:10 IST
Maha records 3,249 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 24,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, nearly 400 less than a day ago, and four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities.

Mumbai registered 978 cases of the respiratory illness and two fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The other two coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded in Thane and Ulhasnagar (one each), the bulletin said.

The state case fatality rate stood at 1.85 per cent.

The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said.

The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,79,363, fresh cases 3,249, death toll 1,47,929, recoveries 78,07,438, active cases 23,996, total tests 8,20,44,129. PTI PR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022