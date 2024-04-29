PM Modi Criticizes ‘Wandering Souls’ in Maharashtra, Alleging Political Instability
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:01 IST
PM Modi targets Sharad Pawar, says Maharashtra has become victim of "wandering souls" who ushered in era of political instability.
