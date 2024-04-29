Maharashtra: Election Commission teams conduct inspections, search at least 150 vehicles daily in 11 poll-bound seats

By Shailesh Yadav Amidst a flurry of opposition criticism, the Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad Teams (FST) in Maharashtra are intensifying efforts to curb illegal cash flow and liquor usage across 11 parliamentary constituencies gearing up for elections.

With an average of 150 to 160 cars inspected daily, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maharashtra has mobilized 2096 SSTs and 1656 FSTs statewide. Additionally, coordination with 19 enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax Department and police forces, underscores the comprehensive approach. SST teams, like the one led by Santosh Bidkar in Ratnagiri, operate round the clock, conducting random vehicle checks and meticulously recording details while ensuring transparency through videography.

Despite occasional confrontations, many citizens, like Sunny Dhatr and Aditya, express support for the measures, emphasizing the importance of fair elections and urging cooperation from politicians. Dipti, an advocate, applauds the Election Commission's initiative, highlighting its role in upholding democratic integrity.

As Maharashtra braces for the upcoming third phase of elections on May 7, spanning 11 crucial constituencies, including Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, the nationwide electoral landscape also sees preparations for polling across 94 parliamentary seats in multiple states and union territories. With the electoral momentum building up, the focus remains on ensuring a level playing field for all candidates and maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process. The rigorous scrutiny by the ECI's surveillance teams reflects a commitment to upholding electoral norms and fostering public trust in the democratic process. As the election day approaches, stakeholders across Maharashtra and beyond are closely monitoring developments, anticipating a smooth and transparent electoral exercise.

Maharashtra will be polling in 11 seats including Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Kolhapur in the third phase on May 7. Out of 48 seats, voting in 13 seats has been completed in the first and second phases. The third phase will witness polling in 94 Lok Sabha constituencies across 12 states and UTs. (ANI)

