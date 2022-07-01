Gujarat sees 632 COVID-19 cases, first death since Jun 15; active tally now 3,289
Gujarat on Friday recorded 632 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,32,662, while the toll increased by one to touch 10,947, a state health department official said.
The death took place in Valsad and was the first recorded in the state since June 15, he pointed out.
So far, 12,18,426 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 384 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,289, he said.
Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 262, followed by 103 in Surat, 46 in Vadodara, 33 in Vsad, among other districts.
A government release said 11.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 48,047 during the day.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,32,662, new cases 632, death toll 10,947, discharged 12,18,426, active cases 3,289, people tested so far - figures not released.
