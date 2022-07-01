813 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Delhi

Delhi on Friday reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has been recorded in the range of 800-1,000.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 15,339 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death.

The city recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.

On Tuesday, the capital logged 874 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.18 per cent and four deaths.

As many as 628 cases were recorded on Monday with a positivity rate of 8.06 per cent and three deaths.

Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 239 were occupied on Friday, down from 258 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 3,703, down from 3,914 a day ago. As many as 2,672 patients are under home isolation, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 386, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said that there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

