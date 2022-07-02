Left Menu

J-K logs 74 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:46 IST
J-K logs 74 COVID-19 cases
Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,55,257 on Saturday with 74 fresh cases, while no new deaths were reported, officials here said.

The death toll stands at 4,756, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 50 cases were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 24 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 561 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,940 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

