Three new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Saturday reported three new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,512, a health department official said.

Two fresh infections were detected in Dimapur district and one in Mokokchung, he said.

Two more persons from Dimapur and Mokokchung recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 33,253, the official said. The recovery rate is 93.64 per cent at present.

The death toll in the state stood at 761.

Nagaland now has only five active patients with all of them having mild symptoms. Altogether 1,493 patients have migrated to other states, the official said. The northeastern state has so far conducted 4,74,841 sample tests for the infection.

Over 18,37,527 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Friday.

