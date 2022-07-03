Left Menu

Thousands wounded in unrest in Uzbekistan's Nukus - Uzbek news website

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:13 IST
Thousands wounded in unrest in Uzbekistan's Nukus - Uzbek news website
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Thousands of people have been hospitalised after unrest in the capital of Uzbekistan's autonomous Karakalpakstan province, Uzbek news website Daryo.uz cited a local official as saying on Sunday.

It quoted Sultanbek Ziyayev, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as saying that hospitals in the city of Nukus were full of patients who had been wounded when protesters clashed with security forces.

"Thousands of wounded have been hospitalised and are being treated," he said, according to the website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

