China reports 460 new COVID cases for July 3 vs 473 day earlier
Mainland China reported 460 new coronavirus cases for July 3, of which 72 were symptomatic and 388 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, local government data showed.
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 460 new coronavirus cases for July 3, of which 72 were symptomatic and 388 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 473 new cases a day earlier - 104 symptomatic and 369 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 225,923 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases, the same with a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, local government data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Shanghai
- National Health Commission
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Six killed, 8 injured in explosion at China's chemical factory
5 killed in China after building collapses due to heavy rain
China reports 159 new COVID cases for June 18 vs 204 day earlier
China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
Southern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks