Left Menu

China reports 460 new COVID cases for July 3 vs 473 day earlier

Mainland China reported 460 new coronavirus cases for July 3, of which 72 were symptomatic and 388 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-07-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 06:39 IST
China reports 460 new COVID cases for July 3 vs 473 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 460 new coronavirus cases for July 3, of which 72 were symptomatic and 388 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 473 new cases a day earlier - 104 symptomatic and 369 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 225,923 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases, the same with a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022