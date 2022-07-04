FACTBOX- Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceeded 5,800.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 12 cases as of June 29.

* SINGAPORE reported the first case on June 22. * SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22.

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 37 cases as of July 1. * BELGIUM had detected 117 cases by June 28.

* BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30. * CROATIA reported its first case on June 23.

* the CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed eight cases as of June 30. * DENMARK had confirmed 20 cases by June 30.

* ESTONIA confirmed its first case on June 28. * FINLAND had confirmed four cases as of June 21.

* FRANCE had confirmed 498 cases by June 30. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 1,141 cases by July 4. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE had confirmed seven cases by June 30. * HUNGARY had confirmed 19 cases by June 30.

* ICELAND had reported four cases as of June 29. * IRELAND had confirmed 39 cases as of June 30.

* ITALY had detected 192 cases as of July 1. * LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, a second on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed three cases as of June 24. * MALTA had confirmed two cases as of June 17.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 288 cases as of June 30. * NORWAY had reported four cases by June 16.

* POLAND had reported 12 cases by June 15. * PORTUGAL confirmed 13 new cases on July 1, bringing its total to 415.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 11 cases as of June 29. * SERBIA reported the first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported nine cases as of June 28. * SPAIN had confirmed 1,196 cases by July 1.

* SWEDEN had confirmed 28 cases by June 30. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed 91 cases as of July 1.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,235 confirmed cases as of June 30, including 1,185 in England, 34 in Scotland, six in Northern Ireland, and 10 in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 50 cases as of July 3. * LEBANON announced the first case on June 20.

* MOROCCO reported the first case on June 2. * SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its second case on June 28.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15. * TURKEY reported the first case on June 30.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had confirmed six cases as of June 30.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed the first case on June 24 and suspects another one. * BRAZIL had confirmed 63 cases as of July 2.

* CANADA had confirmed 290 infections as of June 29. * CHILE had reported eight cases as of June 30.

* COLOMBIA reported three cases on June 24. * MEXICO had confirmed seven cases as of June 28 and suspects two more.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 460 cases in 29 states and the District of Colombia by July 1. * PERU confirmed the first case on June 27.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

