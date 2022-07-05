Left Menu

China reports 418 new COVID cases for July 4 vs 460 day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-07-2022 07:02 IST
Mainland China reported 418 new coronavirus cases for July 4, of which 112 were symptomatic and 306 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 460 new cases a day earlier - 72 symptomatic and 388 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 226,035 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported three new local symptomatic cases compared with none a day earlier, and no local asymptomatic cases - the same as the previous day - the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and five local asymptomatic case versus one the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

