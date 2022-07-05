Left Menu

Mizoram logs 138 new COVID-19 cases

The state government find it necessary to make an appeal for public safety amid rising COVID-19 cases taking into account the impact and difficulties caused by the pandemic in the past, he said in the statement.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:20 IST
Mizoram logs 138 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since April this year, pushing the tally to 2,29,348, an official said.

The northeastern state now has 338 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,28,304 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 30 on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.54 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 706.

Meanwhile, the state nodal officer on COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma in a statement has urged the general public to be cautious and to give more attention to precautionary measures following the rise in coronavirus cases.

Lalmalsawma said that the COVID-19 curve showed an upward trend worldwide these days and Mizoram is no exception to it. ''The state government find it necessary to make an appeal for public safety amid rising COVID-19 cases taking into account the impact and difficulties caused by the pandemic in the past,'' he said in the statement. According to the official, Mizoram now accounts for 30.53 per cent of COVID-19 active cases in the Northeast region. He urged the people to immediately get their samples tested if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 and also to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The state has tested more than 19.39 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to the state health department, over 8.66 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022