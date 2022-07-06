Left Menu

China reports 427 new COVID cases for July 5 vs 418 day earlier

As of Tuesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,176 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 5 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 1 local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported 9 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic cases versus five the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-07-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 07:21 IST
China reports 427 new COVID cases for July 5 vs 418 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 427 new coronavirus cases for July 5, of which 141 were symptomatic and 286 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 418 new cases a day earlier - 112 symptomatic and 306 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Tuesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,176 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 5 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 1 local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported 9 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic cases versus five the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022