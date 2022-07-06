China reports 427 new COVID cases for July 5 vs 418 day earlier

Mainland China reported 427 new coronavirus cases for July 5, of which 141 were symptomatic and 286 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 418 new cases a day earlier - 112 symptomatic and 306 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Tuesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,176 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 5 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 1 local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported 9 new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic cases versus five the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)