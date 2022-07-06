Left Menu

Nashik district sees 40 COVID-19 cases

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 40 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,77,288, officials said. The overall COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 8,899 with no fresh fatality being reported from the district. The district is now left with 366 active cases after 4,68,023 recoveries so far, including 56 on Wednesday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

