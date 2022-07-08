Left Menu

U.S. jury convicts Theranos' Sunny Balwani of fraud

The jury in San Jose, California, handed down its verdict after deliberating for a little more than five days. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who initially faced the same charges, was convicted on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy at a separate trial in January.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 01:48 IST
U.S. jury convicts Theranos' Sunny Balwani of fraud

A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of defrauding investors and patients about the blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. Balwani was convicted on two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney said.

Balwani's attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith said the defense was "obviously disappointed with the verdicts" and would consider all options including an appeal. The jury in San Jose, California, handed down its verdict after deliberating for a little more than five days.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who initially faced the same charges, was convicted on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy at a separate trial in January. Balwani and Holmes were charged in 2018 with lying to investors about the company's finances and its machines' ability to run a broad range of tests from a few drops of blood. Prosecutors also charged the pair with duping patients about the tests' accuracy.

They were granted separate trials after Holmes said she would testify that Balwani was abusive towards her in their romantic relationship. Balwani denied the allegations. Theranos investors were drawn to Holmes, with her deep, authoritative voice, black Steve Jobs-esque turtleneck and her promise to upend the laboratory testing industry by creating portable machines that could run a broad array of tests.

The company touted work with drugmakers, pharmacies and the U.S. military and received investments from media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, starting in 2015, that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate.

At trial, Holmes made the somewhat unusual decision to testify in her own defense and denied lying to investors. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26. She has argued that the evidence was insufficient to support the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022