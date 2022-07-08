Shanghai reports 28 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 17 symptomatic, for July 7

Shanghai reported 28 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 7, up from 22 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases fell to 17 from 32, the city government said on Friday.

No new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to two cases a day before. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 7, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock hangover

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)