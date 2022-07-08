Left Menu

Shanghai reports 28 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 17 symptomatic, for July 7

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 05:28 IST
Shanghai reports 28 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 17 symptomatic, for July 7

Shanghai reported 28 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 7, up from 22 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases fell to 17 from 32, the city government said on Friday.

No new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to two cases a day before. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 7, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock hangover

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
3
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022