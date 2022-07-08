Left Menu

Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, masks made mandatory again in public places

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:21 IST
Sikkim reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, masks made mandatory again in public places
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the northeastern state to 39,342, an official bulletin said on Friday.

With one more death, the toll mounted to 456, it said.

Sikkim now has 101 active cases, while 38,028 people have recovered from the disease, and 757 others migrated.

East Sikkim registered 25 new cases, followed by South Sikkim (4).

The state has so far tested 3,43,067 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places with immediate effect in the wake of rising cases.

"All individuals have been directed to maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places, shops, malls, offices and commercial establishments to ensure physical distancing among customers, employees and visitors," it said in a notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022