Left Menu

Delhi records 531 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,329, down from 2,480 the previous day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:15 IST
Delhi records 531 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Friday recorded 531 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data.

This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has remained in the range of 500-600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,758 and the death toll increased to 26,280, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 16,956 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death. On Wednesday, the city logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death.

The capital recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.

Of the 9,469 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 157 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,329, down from 2,480 the previous day. As many as 1,664 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 322 containment zones in the capital, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022