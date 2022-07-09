Left Menu

The national capital on Saturday reported 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, the Delhi Health Department informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:29 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 544 fresh cases, two deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The national capital on Saturday reported 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, the Delhi Health Department informed. The positivity rate has surged to 3.37 per cent today. Delhi on Friday had recorded 531 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload moved up to 19,40,302 and the death toll increased to 26,282, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,158 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Further, 607 recoveries were recorded today.

Delhi had on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death. On Wednesday, the city had logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,264, down from 2,329 the previous day. As many as 1,595 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 316 containment zones in the capital, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

