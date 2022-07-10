China reports 420 new COVID cases for July 9 vs 455 a day earlier

China reported 420 new COVID-19 infections on July 9, down from 455 a day earlier, according to data published by the National Health Commission on Sunday. The total included 319 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately, while 76 were imported and the rest local transmissions.

Shanghai, the location of China's biggest outbreak earlier this year, reported nine symptomatic cases and 52 asymptomatic cases, compared to 11 and 48, respectively, a day earlier. Mainland China has recorded 226,610 symptomatic COVID infections, with confirmed fatalities unchanged from the day before at 5,226.

