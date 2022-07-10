Six new Covid cases in Ladakh

Ladakh has reported six fresh infections, raising the COVID-19 tally to 28,561 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The fresh cases were from Leh.

On the bright side, 35 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, officials said. All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases -- all in Leh -- has been recorded at 96 in Ladakh.

While a total of 154 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 111 sample reports in Leh and 37 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

All 35 people were discharged from the hospital in Leh after being cured.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,237, the officials said.

As many as 2,505 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 764 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltse, and 203 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

