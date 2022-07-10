Left Menu

Six new Covid cases in Ladakh

Ladakh has reported six fresh infections, raising the COVID-19 tally to 28,561 in the Union Territory, officials said.The fresh cases were from Leh.On the bright side, 35 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, officials said. All positive cases were received in Leh.So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 10-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 16:46 IST
Six new Covid cases in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported six fresh infections, raising the COVID-19 tally to 28,561 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The fresh cases were from Leh.

On the bright side, 35 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, officials said. All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases -- all in Leh -- has been recorded at 96 in Ladakh.

While a total of 154 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 111 sample reports in Leh and 37 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

All 35 people were discharged from the hospital in Leh after being cured.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,237, the officials said.

As many as 2,505 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 764 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltse, and 203 were screened at Upshi check post on the highway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022