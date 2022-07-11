Puducherry logs 54 new COVID-19 cases

Director of Health Sriramulu in a bulletin said 54 fresh cases surfaced during the examination of 804 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

He said the active cases were 843 which comprised nine patients in hospitals and the remaining 834 in-home quarantine. Sriramulu said 42 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,909.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,962.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far examined 23,09,747 samples and out of them, 19,52,430 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.72 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 percent and 98.33 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 17,56,183 doses which comprised 9,73,296 first doses, 7,43,973 second doses, and 38,914 booster doses.

