Covid: Haryana records two fatalities, 269 fresh cases

Haryana on Monday reported two Covid-related fatalities taking the cumulative toll to 10,630 while 269 new infections pushed the total case count to 10,20,001, a health bulletin said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Kurukshetra and Panipat districts, it said.

Of the news cases, Gurugram reported 136 followed by 21 in Faridabad while among other districts which reported fresh infections, nineteen of them were from Ambala.

There are 1,734 active coronavirus cases in the state, the bulletin said.

