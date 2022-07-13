FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 60 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases cross 10,400.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa and only occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 28 cases as of July 12.

* NEW ZEALAND reported its first case on July 9. * SINGAPORE had three confirmed cases as of July 8.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA had confirmed 62 cases as of July 8.

* BELGIUM had detected 224 cases by July 12. * BULGARIA had confirmed three cases as of June 30.

* CROATIA reported its first case on June 23. * the CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 11 cases as of July 8.

* DENMARK had confirmed 32 cases by July 13. * ESTONIA had confirmed two cases by July 8.

* FINLAND had confirmed 13 cases as of July 11. * FRANCE had confirmed 721 cases by July 7.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 1,694 cases by July 13.

* GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1. * GREECE had confirmed 11 cases by July 7.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 24 cases by July 8. * ICELAND had reported six cases as of July 7.

* IRELAND had confirmed 44 cases as of July 6. * ITALY had detected 233 cases as of July 6.

* LATVIA confirmed its second case on June 8. * LUXEMBOURG had confirmed six cases as of July 6.

* MALTA had confirmed eight cases as of July 8. * The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 503 cases as of July 11.

* NORWAY had reported 33 cases by July 13. * POLAND had reported 13 cases by July 8.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 473 cases as of July 7. * ROMANIA had confirmed 15 cases as of July 13.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. * SERBIA reported the first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA had reported nine cases as of June 28. * SLOVAKIA confirmed its first case on July 7.

* SPAIN had confirmed 2,447 cases by July 12. * SWEDEN had confirmed 43 cases by July 6.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 165 cases as of July 12. * The UNITED KINGDOM had 1,735 confirmed cases as of July 12, including 1,660 in England, 44 in Scotland, 12 in Northern Ireland and 19 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 73 cases as of July 12.

* LEBANON announced the first case on June 20. * MOROCCO reported the first case on June 2.

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections as of June 15.

* TURKEY reported the first case on June 30. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed seven cases as of July 8. * The BAHAMAS confirmed the first case on June 24 and suspects another one.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 218 cases as of July 9. * CANADA had confirmed 477 infections as of July 11.

* CHILE had reported 13 cases as of July 6. * COLOMBIA had reported three cases as of July 1.

* the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed the first case on July 6. * ECUADOR confirmed the first case on July 6.

* JAMAICA confirmed the first case on July 6. * MEXICO had confirmed 15 cases as of July 3.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 929 cases by July 12. * PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4.

* PERU had confirmed 18 cases by July 7. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

