style>TN Governor says Stalin is dynamic leader, wishes him quick recovery

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister M K Stalin a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection.I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery, Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished Chief Minister M K Stalin a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection.
''I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,'' Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter. Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the infection.
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on his twitter handle that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin's quick recovery and to continue his work for the people.
Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also wished Stalin speedy recovery.
''I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people,'' Rangasamy said in a letter addressed to Stalin.
