3 more persons die of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:10 IST
Three more persons lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Two persons in Karimganj and one in Sivasagar have died due to JE during the last 24 hours, the National Health Mission, Assam, said in the statement.

Besides, three fresh cases of JE were detected in Dhemaji, two in Morigaon and one in Dibrugarh, it said.

With these deaths, a total of 16 persons have lost their lives due to JE in the state.

Altogether 121 cases of JE have been reported in Assam since July 1.

A review meeting on JE and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) situation was held in presence of Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

It was decided that Mahanta will review the situation in detail district-wise on Thursday, the statement said.

