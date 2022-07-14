Left Menu

TN CM Stalin hospitalised

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet here for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 12:51 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet here for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said. On July 12, the chief minister said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

