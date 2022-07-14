First case of monkeypox in Kerala

A person who returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing signs of monkeypox tested positive for the same, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the minister told reporters that his samples of the symptomatic person have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing.

George said that the person showed symptoms of monkeypox and he was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

In the evening, she confirmed that he tested positive for the virus.

It is the first case of the virus in Kerala.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

