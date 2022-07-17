Left Menu

China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 691 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 154 were symptomatic and 537 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 547 new cases a day earlier - 129 symptomatic and 418 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:34 IST
China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 691 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 154 were symptomatic and 537 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 547 new cases a day earlier - 129 symptomatic and 418 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Among the new cases, 580 were locally transmitted, the highest since May 23. Most were discovered in Guangxi and Gansu.

Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu, announced on Sunday that its main city districts would extend a temporary lockdown by another seven days to July 24. The southwestern city of Chengdu, which reported 7 local cases on Sunday as of 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT), closed some of the entertainment businesses such as bars and karaoke sites and rolled out capacity limits at restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

A negative COVID test result within the 48 hours will also be required for people to leave the city from 6 p.m. on Monday, the local government said. China's capital, Beijing, reported another day of no new infections.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 26 new local cases for Saturday, with one case found outside of quarantined areas, according to the local government. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 227,426 cases. China reported no new COVID deaths, leaving the death toll to 5,226.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022