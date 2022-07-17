China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 691 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 154 were symptomatic and 537 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 547 new cases a day earlier - 129 symptomatic and 418 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Among the new cases, 580 were locally transmitted, the highest since May 23. Most were discovered in Guangxi and Gansu.

Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu, announced on Sunday that its main city districts would extend a temporary lockdown by another seven days to July 24. The southwestern city of Chengdu, which reported 7 local cases on Sunday as of 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT), closed some of the entertainment businesses such as bars and karaoke sites and rolled out capacity limits at restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

A negative COVID test result within the 48 hours will also be required for people to leave the city from 6 p.m. on Monday, the local government said. China's capital, Beijing, reported another day of no new infections.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 26 new local cases for Saturday, with one case found outside of quarantined areas, according to the local government. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 227,426 cases. China reported no new COVID deaths, leaving the death toll to 5,226.

