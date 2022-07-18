Left Menu

Ladakh reports six new Covid cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:58 IST
Ladakh has reported six new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 28,635, officials said on Monday.

All the positive cases were recorded from the Leh district.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths have taken place in Leh and 60 in Kargil, the officials said.

They said the number of active cases has risen to 66 in the union territory Ladakh -- all in Leh.

Eight more patients were cured of the disease, and the total number of recoveries stands at 28,341, the officials said.

As many as 2,430 passengers were screened at the Leh airport, 456 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, light motor vehicles at Khaltse, and 156 people at Upshi check-point for the virus, they said.

