Left Menu

EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:17 IST
EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Medicines Agency on Monday started reviewing a low-dose version of BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the age of six months and four years.

Last month the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for use of the shot in children of that age group in the United States.

Pfizer and BioNTech filed for approval in Europe in the age group on July 8, proposing a three-shot course with a 3 microgram dosage, which is a fraction of the 30 micrograms used on adults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022